Total number of reported active cases in WFISD – December 18, 2020

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As of Friday, Dec. 18, there are 53 active student cases and 37 active staff cases bringing the total number of cases in the school district to 90.

WFISD sent an email to parents confirming one staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at Wichita Falls High School.

The Wichita County Health District performed contact tracing and contacted all individuals who were determined to be close contacts to the positive case.

School officials added the first case had low campus exposure and high team exposure and the second case had low campus exposure and low classroom exposure.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases from multiple schools across the district is below:

CAMPUSSTUDENT CASESSTAFF CASES
Hirschi High School13
Rider High School163(.5)
Wichita Falls High School22
Barwise Middle School93
Kirby Middle School00
McNiel Middle School161(.5)
Booker T. Washington Elementary10
Brook Village00
Burgess Elementary00
Crockett Elementary10
Cunningham Elementary03
Fain Elementary00
Fowler Elementary02
Franklin Elementary01
Haynes Elementary00
Jefferson Elementary31
Lamar Elementary04
Milam Elementary00
Scotland Park Elementary02
Sheppard Elementary01
Southern Hills Elementary12
West Foundation Elementary22
Zundy Elementary14
Farris Early Childhood02
Northwest Head Start03 (.5)
Career Education CenterNA*0
*Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school count **Staff cases listed as (.5) represent a staff member who works at two campuses*
OtherNA1

The data reflected in this table includes active positive cases of students and employees who have been on campus since the first day of school – Thursday, August 20.

To stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 cases for all schools in WFISD, click here.

