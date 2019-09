WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)— To help make a difference in the community, Toyota Sewell is hosting its first food drive.

The food drive has officially started and will take place until Monday, Sept. 30. For every 5 pounds of food donated, donors will receive a free car wash and an entry for a free car detail.

Donors are asked to bring their food donations to the service area to receive the car wash.

