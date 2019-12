FORT SILL (KFDX/KJTL) — Fort Sill’s Toys for Kids Program will take place at the Fort Sill Conference Center from December 9 to 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Toys for Kids program assists Active Duty Soldiers E4 and below during the holiday season. Eligible participants must be referred by their command channels.

Donations of new toys can be made inside the Welcome Center, Fort Sill Conference Center, and Fort Sill Main Exchange.