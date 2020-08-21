Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Laura forms in Atlantic, Marco expected to form soon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A rare occurrence could happen in the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days as two tropical systems are forecast to reach hurricane strength.

Tropical Storm Laura formed in the Atlantic on Friday morning. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 14 is expected to become Tropical Storm Marco. Both are forecast to become hurricanes as they move through the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Laura formed in the Atlantic on Friday from Tropical Depression 13. Hurricane Hunters flew into the system around 9 a.m. and found it had reached tropical storm strength with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

As of 2 p.m. ET, Laura is about 175 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands and moving west at about 18 mph.

“The 11 a.m. update takes the system a little farther south so that it tracks over the Caribbean Islands. This track is also farther west and away from our coast next week,” Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann said. “This track will continue to make shifts like this through the next few days.”

On the current forecast track from the NHC, Laura is expected to move near or over parts of the Leeward Islands on Friday. It’s then forecast to move near or over Puerto Rico on Saturday morning before moving near the northern coast of Hispaniola later Saturday or into early Sunday.

The system could bring some storm surge, rainfall and wind impacts to parts of Cuba, the Bahamas and Florida this weekend early next week and then the northeast U.S. Gulf Coast by the middle of next week.

However, the NHC says the details of the long-range track and intensity forecasts are “more uncertain than usual” because the system could move over parts of the Greater Antilles this weekend.

TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla and Montserrat

The northern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the border with Haiti

TROPICAL STORM WATCHES IN EFFECT:

The northern coast of Haiti from Le Mole St. Nicholas to the border with the Dominican Republic

The southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

Tropical Depression 14

Tropical Depression 14, which formed in the central Caribbean Sea on Thursday, is expected to become Tropical Storm Marco on Friday.

At 2 p.m. ET, the depression was about 180 miles east-northeast of Isla Roatan, Honduras and 280 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. It’s moving northwest at about 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

According to the NHC, the center of the depression will move away from the coast of Honduras on Friday and will approach the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Saturday. The system is expected to be near or at hurricane strength when it reaches the peninsula, according to the NHC.

After crossing the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday night, the NHC says it will move over the central Gulf of Mexico and toward the northwestern Gulf on Sunday and Monday.

HURRICANE WATCH:

Punta Herrero to Cancun, Mexico

TROPICAL STORM WARNING:

Bay Islands of Honduras

Punta Herrero to Cancun, Mexico

TROPICAL STORM WATCH:

North and west of Cancun to Dzilam, Mexico

Tropical wave

The NHC is also monitoring a tropical wave over western Africa. The wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms and is expected to move over the far eastern tropical Atlantic on Friday. It has a 20% chance of developing over the next two days and a 5% chance of development over the next five days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS