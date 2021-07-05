Tracking the Tropics: Critical hours ahead for Elsa as storm makes landfall on Cuba

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Parts of Florida, including Tampa Bay, are bracing for potential heavy rain impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa as the system nears landfall on Cuba.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 2 p.m. ET advisory, Elsa is making landfall on the south coast of Cuba, bringing flooding rains to the islands. The latest advisory shows the system about 85 miles southeast of Havana, moving northwest and about 14 mph.

Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to continue making its way over west-central Cuba in the coming hours before moving into the Florida Straits Monday night. The forecast track shows the storm pass near the Florida Keys early Tuesday before moving near or over parts of Florida’s west coast Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 2 p.m. update from the NHC shows a slightly weaker Elsa, with 60 mph maximum sustained winds and higher gusts. As the center of the storm moves over land, some additional weakening is expected. Once the storm meets the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, it is forecast to strengthen again a bit.

According to the NHC, heavy rainfall could impact Florida and coastal Georgia through Wednesday, which could cause isolated flash, urban and minor river flooding. Later in the week, heavy rains could cause flooding in the coastal Carolinas.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin impacting the Florida Keys and parts of Florida’s west coast as soon as Monday night. The following watches and warnings are in effect:

Tropical storm warning:

Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Villa Clara, Mayabeque, Havana and Artemisa

Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas

West coast of Florida from Flamingo northward to the Suwannee River

Storm surge watch:

West coast of Florida from Bonita Beach to the Ochlockonee River

Tropical storm watch:

Florida Keys from east of Craig Key to Ocean Reef

Florida Bay

North of the Suwannee River to Indian Pass, Florida

Tracking the Tropics will be streaming live updates as Elsa approaches the United States. Watch live at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday.