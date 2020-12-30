Tractor, trailer stolen from Maskat Shrine Temple property

A tractor valuing $13,000 was stolen off the property at the Maskat Shrine Temple earlier this week.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A tractor valuing $13,000 was stolen off the property at the Maskat Shrine Temple earlier this week.

Bing Miller of the Maskat Shriners said they just got tractor in 2019.

This is now under investigation.

Both the tractor and a trailer were stolen.

They are generally used in parades across the state to represent and raise money for the children in the Shriners Hospital.

“Everything we do is for the children, it’s charities and stuff like that and we’d like to have our tractor back so we can use it in events that we have,” Maskat Shrine Potentate Bing Miller said.

Miller said they would really love to find the tractor which was only used twice.

It is a green John Deere 1025R tractor with a trailer attached.