WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Pancake batter is mixing, pancakes fresh off the grill and sausage ready to eat.

“It’s good to get the tradition back going and seeing the support from the community,” University Kiwanis Club Member Douglas James said.

The 67th Annual Pancake Festival is back on schedule after having a drive-thru event in 2021 and a postponement in 2022.

“So this is the first time we had in three years as scheduled and looks like the turnout is excellent and the lines are flowing quickly,” James said.

People gathered up as multiple grills were serving pancakes, then got plates filled with sausage.

Proceeds from the event stay right here in the community and James said the club has ideas in mind for what to do with the money.

“Last year we built a $200,000 playground improvement to Kiwanis Park. And so, we’re hoping to expand that again with money that we raised from this event,” James said.

The club also sponsors groups in town like the FFA center at Rider and a group at Midwestern State. Keeping the goal in mind of helping kids in the community.

“We’ve done a lot of things over the years in addition to our ongoing projects. We do quite a bit and we raise over $50,000 each year on this event,” James said.

James said as the club closes on the 67th year, he knows it will continue for another 67 and beyond.

“It’s one of the trademark activities of Wichita Falls,” James said.

Turning pancakes and sausage into a community impact.