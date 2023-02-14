WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Those who live or work near United Regional Healthcare System in Wichita Falls may want to consider an alternate route, at least for the next few hours, as crews work to restore power to street lights at a busy nearby intersection.

Local authorities responded to the intersection of Brook Avenue and 9th Street in Wichita Falls near United Regional at around 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, in reference to a traffic hazard and possible transformer fire.

According to scanner traffic, one or more transformers near the intersection of Brook Avenue and 10th Street were on fire, though officials have not confirmed reports of a transformer fire at this time.

Units with the Wichita Falls Police Department and the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to the scene, as well as crews with Oncor. WFPD officers are currently directing traffic at the intersection of 10th Street and Brook Avenue, as the stoplight is not currently working properly.

Businesses in and around downtown Wichita Falls have reported losing power as well, though Oncor’s electricity outage map currently only indicates two active outages in the area of United Regional.

Those who typically use Brook Avenue to access downtown Wichita Falls should expect delays as crews work to restore power.

A timetable for when power will be restored to the affected businesses or residences has not been officially announced, but Oncor’s outage map currently estimates services will be restored between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

We have a crew at the scene working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.