UPDATE: 1:38 p.m.

Traffic has been cleared.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to WFPD, four vehicles were involved in an accident at the intersection of Louis J Rodriguez Dr & Midwestern Pkwy.

One of the vehicles was driven by a student who was leaving campus.

Three of the four vehicles were towed.

The student’s vehicle had minor cosmetic damage and was allowed to drive away from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Expect delays along Midwestern Pkwy and Taft Blvd.