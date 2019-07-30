Traffic reroute after vehicle accident on Fairway/Southwest Parkway

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)—Traffic is diverted for about 30 minutes, as police respond to what turns out to be a minor accident.

Wichita Falls Police said two vehicles collided at the intersection of Fairway and Southwest Parkway.



A dark vehicle was westbound and a white vehicle was getting ready to head north.



The driver of the white vehicle was taken by AMR to the hospital as a precaution.

Wichita Falls Fire also responded.

Police said either distracted driving or running a red light was the cause of the accident.