Officials clear scene of two-vehicle wreck on Highway 79

LAKESIDE CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials are slowing traffic on Highway 79 near FM 1954 following a two-vehicle rollover wreck.

Officials responded to a call in Lakeside City about 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

At least five units from various agencies responded to the accident.

Two people were involved in the wreck, but neither person sustained serious injuries.

Officials from the Lakeside City Fire Department, Archer County Sheriff’s Office, Bowman Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas Game Warden responded to the wreck.

The cause of the wreck is unknown at this time, so stay with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.

