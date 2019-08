WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Oregon women are jailed after Wichita County authorities say they were transporting a large amount of marijuana and crystal meth through the county.

A deputy made a traffic stop at Central Freeway and Maurine about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said a search uncovered about 70 pounds of hydro marijuana, 32 grams of crystal meth and six grams of THC oil.

Karen Albrecht-Hopper and Mary Ann Argetsinger are jailed on $125,000 bonds each.