Traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Monday, October 28, at approximately 2:42 pm, a Wichita County Highway Interdiction Deputy made a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. 287 and North 8th Street.

The 45-year-old male driver, Tracy Allen Alvarez, and a 36-year-old male passenger, Kenny Louis Collazo, were placed under arrest.

They were transported to the Wichita County Detention Center and were charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 1 over 400 grams.

14 pounds of Crystal Methamphetamine and three grams of black tar heroin was seized.

Street value of the narcotics was $500,000.00.