Traffic stop leaves 5 jailed on drug charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Five people are jailed for the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance after a traffic stop in Wichita Falls.

Police officers said Halee Bustos, Salvador Opela, Allyson Aduddell, and Christopher Busby were all passengers in the vehicle.

Authorities names Christopher Hernandez as the driver.

Officers said early Tuesday morning around 1:49 a.m., they were called to north 7th and Broadway streets after callers reported hearing gunshots.

Officers then began to patrol the area and saw a black Buick sedan and attempted to stop it.

Police said the vehicle rolled for about 1,000 feet passing several places to park before stopping.

Officers got everyone out of the car and then searched it.

They say they found a glass pipe with methamphetamine inside in the front right passenger area.

Police officers said they also found seven grams of meth on the driver’s seat and in the floorboard.

Authorities said all passengers either denied knowing anything about the drugs or did not speak, so officers charged them all.

