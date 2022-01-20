Traffic stop near Childress leads to arrest of man charged with kidnapping

CHILDRESS COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Colorado man is behind bars after a Texas DPS trooper pulled him over near Childress and found a missing 14-year-old girl from Kentucky.

DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing said around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, a trooper pulled over a Kia on U.S. 287 near Childress for a traffic violation.

The trooper identified the driver of the Kia as 21-year-old Emery Wayne Trombley from Colorado and confirmed two active warrants for Trombley out of Kentucky for kidnapping and harboring a runaway child.

Buesing said the trooper was also able to confirm the passenger was a missing 14-year-old girl from Kentucky.

Trombley was taken to Childress County Jail and is charged with kidnapping and harboring a runaway child.

The girl was released to Amarillo Child Protective Services after a medical exam.