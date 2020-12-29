Traffic stop results in I.D. Theft, numerous other charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls woman faces numerous charges, including possession of I.D. Information for 17 people, after a traffic stop on Sunday on Maurine Street.

Stephany Baxter, 29, was booked Monday and bonds were set at $35,000.

Police said Baxter was a passenger in the pickup which was reported stolen in Norman, Oklahoma.

They said a search uncovered the I.D. information on documents or written in a notebook inside the truck.

Police said she told them she was unaware the truck had been stolen, and she had been driving it for three days. She said the I.D. Information belonged to her, and she used the information to buy bitcoins to gamble with.

They also said they found a .380 handgun under the backseat that was stolen in McAlester, Oklahoma.

After finding drug paraphernalia in the vehicle officers said they asked Baxter if she had any drugs on her and she said no.

At the jail, however, officers said they found two baggies of meth and a glass pipe in her underwear.

Records show 10 convictions for Baxter including I.D. Theft in 2017 in which she received 10 months probation, I.D. Fraud in 2014 where she received two years in jail and credit card abuse in 2013, with five years probation.

The man who was driving the truck at the time, 29-year-old James Mclendon, was charged with firearm violations.

His jail record shows 10 arrests including aggravated robbery and absconding while on parole.

He also was one of four men who escaped from the Sprague Jail annex in 2010.