WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested Russell Adam Grothe after he reportedly tried to evade arrest and was found with drugs and stolen ID.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, police tried to stop a green Honda Civic on N. Eighth Street. The driver accelerated in an attempt to flee when the officer turned on his emergency lights. The officer terminated the pursuit, but continued to follow at a distance before losing sight of him.

Another officer located the vehicle on North Beverly Drive. They saw Grothe going into a backyard and detained him. A black leather pouch was found near where Grothe was in the backyard. Several baggies containing crystal-like substances that tested positive for methamphetamine were in the pouch.

Police also found two debit cards and a driver’s license in Grothe’s pant pocket that did not belong to him. He was arrested and charged with evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

His bond was set at $33,250. He remained in jail custody Sunday afternoon.