WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — While on their honeymoon, a newly married Wichita Falls couple was struck with tragedy, and they’re now asking for any help during the recovery stages.

Samantha Underwood, a Wichita Falls woman, was on her honeymoon in Jamaica on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 2023, when she suddenly had a grand mal seizure that left her in the ICU for two days, according to the family.

Samantha and her new husband, Austin Underwood, were able to get back to the United States once she was discharged, but unfortunately, Samantha’s symptoms persisted.

The woman has been hospitalized in Fort Worth since November 26, where she awaits a transfer to a neurological rehabilitation facility.

According to the family, the severe infection in her brain has left Samantha with significant physical, emotional and mental pain, in addition to several setbacks. They said it has been difficult to experience Samantha’s suffering, but her sense of humor has left them with a sense of ease.

The Underwood’s families have started a GoFundMe on their behalf, and they’re imploring assistance from all, whether it’s spiritual or financial.

These gifts, the family stated, will be used to directly help with medical bills. They also requested prayers for Samantha, Austin, the family and all medical staff treating Samantha.

To learn more or see how you can help, visit the couple’s GoFundMe page.