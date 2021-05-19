Trailer theft suspect gets caught on camera, then in snowdrift

WICHITA CO., TX. (KFDX/KJTL) — Police said a Burkburnett man gets caught on tape in one trailer theft, then gets caught in a snowdrift trying to steal a second trailer.

Michael Dean Jackson is charged with theft greater than $2,500, and has two prior theft convictions.

Burk police said the first trailer theft was in January.

Michael Dean Jackson Wichita County Jail booking

The owner told police he had bought the trailer for $4,500 the day before it disappeared, and noticed it was gone when he returned from the county office to register the tag.

Police found video footage from a convenience store on Kramer which is across from where the trailer was stolen and posted it on Facebook to try and get the truck and owner identified.

About a month later, during the winter storm, police said the same truck was used in the attempted theft of another trailer. But the truck got stuck in a snowdrift and the driver had to abandon it and flee on foot.

Police found and impounded the truck and realized this truck was the same one recorded in the video with the stolen trailer.

Officers contacted the owner of the truck, who said he let Jackson use it in January, and he had seen the video police posted on Facebook of the theft.

He said Jackson asked him if he could use the truck to haul the trailer to Durant, Oklahoma to sell it but the owner refused and said Jackson got someone else to take him to sell it. But the owner said he couldn’t come to the police station to give a statement because he had active warrants.

Police also had an acquaintance of Jackson view the surveillance video and got a second confirmation that Jackson was the person taking the trailer.

Officers then began trying to find Jackson and question him but after several attempts, they finally issued an arrest warrant and he was booked in jail on Tuesday.

Jackson has two theft convictions and has been arrested nine times in Wichita County.