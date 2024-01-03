WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A low-hanging cable snagged by a passing train was the cause for a widespread Wednesday morning power outage, Oncor officials have announced.

According to the public information officer with Oncor, a local fiber cable company was stringing cables across the Burlington Northern railroad tracks near Old Iowa Park Road and Broadway, near the old Freddy’s Casa Mañana, on Wednesday morning, January 3, when a passing locomotive got entangled in the cords.

The cable was hanging too low when the train snagged it, and the broken cable then made contact with power lines, the officer said.

While the outage initially affected over 700 properties in Wichita County, ranging from downtown Wichita Falls to as far east as River Road and Lower Charlie Rd., all but approximately 13 properties have seen power restored, the officer stated.

While several downtown traffic lights were initially down, most power was returned to downtown Wichita Falls within 30 minutes of the initial outage. According to Oncor’s website, however, total restoration of power is expected to be complete by 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

First responders were dispatched to the Wichita County Courthouse, though it is unclear if any injuries occurred during the outage.