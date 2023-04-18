WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After closing back in 2020, the Railroad Museum has been a topic of discussion for Wichita Falls City Councilors, as well as, the public after the contents of the museum were handed over to the Museum of North Texas History.

In Tuesday’s City Council meeting, councilors discussed the Railroad Museum being gifted to the city before the item was tabled after District 5 City Councilor Steve Jackson express that the knew several people who have been interested in re-establishing the Railroad Museum.

Jackson said he plans to put together a committee who will discuss further possibilities for the museum but they don’t have long until this item runs out of steam.

“This will give them an extra month to try to get with me and get with staff and let’s have a community meeting, and see what we can do to try to save it,” Jackson said.

The item will be tabled until next City Council meeting.

Jackson said if there’s anyone in the public that would be interested in helping to save the museum to reach out to him directly. Click here to find his city contact information.