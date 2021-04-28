Transfer Station closed until further notice

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the city of Wichita Falls announced Wednesday morning the Transfer Station will be closed until further notice.

In a press release, officials said the closure is due to a lightning strike, and staff is working to reopen as soon as possible.

The public will be notified when the Transfer Station reopens.

While the Transfer Station is closed, residents may utilize the City Landfill at 10984 Wiley Road in the interim. The Landfill is open 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday thru Friday, and 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday.

