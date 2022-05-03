WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Normal operations have resumed at the Wichita Falls Transfer Station after an overnight fire forced the station to close for several hours.

Officials with the City of Wichita Falls announced in a press release engineers have inspected the area of the fire and deemed normal operations can continue.

The Transfer Station was forced to close early Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022, due to a fire at the facility.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to the original call for the fire around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

In all, operations at the facility were only paused for about four hours before officials deemed it safe to resume.

The Transfer Station will be open until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Normal business hours at the Transfer Station are 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.