Tranter to close in move for better recruitment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One Wichita Falls manufacturing plant will be closing its doors and moving to an area that has “broader recruitment opportunities”, according to a statement.

In a statement from Kevin Flanagan, Vice President and CFO of Tranter-LHE Group, on May 26, 2021, Tranter-LHE Group announced its intentions to close the current site in Wichita Falls and transfer selected production activities to other Tranter-LHE Group companies.

Tranter-LHE Group intends to open a new site in Houston for SuperChanger assembly, distribution center, aftermarket service center and a planned innovation center.

According to Flanagan, the Houston area offers a much broader recruitment base for new core competencies to support digitalization efforts, while offering opportunities for increased closeness to customers and suppliers.

Tranter will discontinue Platecoil, Econocoil and Maxchanger production and close the Wichita Falls location by the end of 2021, according to Flanagan.

According to the Tranter website, Tranter is a global manufacturer of gasketed and welded plate heat exchangers and an aftermarket service provider for the plate heat exchanger industry. Significant manufacturing, research, design engineering and product development activities are based in the USA, Brazil, Sweden, China and India and enable responsiveness to local demands. Tranter is represented globally by a network of our own sales companies, licensees and agents.