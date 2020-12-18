Tree of Lights campaign nears fundraising goal as deadline approaches

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Hospice of Wichita Falls said they are within $10,000 away from their fundraising goal with Friday’s 5:00 p.m. deadline approaching.

As of noon Friday, the Tree of Lights campaign has raised $240,500.

This puts Hospice of Wichita Falls only $9,500 away from their $250,000 fundraising goal for 2020.

If Hospice of Wichita Falls reaches its goal by 5:00 p.m., the star sitting on top of the tree at the top of Chase Bank by Sikes Senter Mall will be lit.

Donations can be made up until Friday’s 5:00 p.m. deadline.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can do so in one of the following ways: