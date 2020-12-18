Tree of Lights campaign nears fundraising goal as deadline approaches

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Hospice of Wichita Falls said they are within $10,000 away from their fundraising goal with Friday’s 5:00 p.m. deadline approaching.

As of noon Friday, the Tree of Lights campaign has raised $240,500.

This puts Hospice of Wichita Falls only $9,500 away from their $250,000 fundraising goal for 2020.

If Hospice of Wichita Falls reaches its goal by 5:00 p.m., the star sitting on top of the tree at the top of Chase Bank by Sikes Senter Mall will be lit.

Donations can be made up until Friday’s 5:00 p.m. deadline.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can do so in one of the following ways:

  • Drop off at Hospice of Wichita Falls (4909 Johnson Road)
  • Call (940) 691-0982
  • Donate online

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News