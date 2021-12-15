Tree of Lights only $25,000 short of goal

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hospice of Wichita Falls is in its final days of the 36th Annual Tree of Lights campaign.

The goal is to reach $275,000 in donations in order to light the star on top of Southwest Building on Kemp.

They are only $25,000 away from reaching their desired outcome, but they still need your help to make this campaign a radiant success.

This Wichita Falls holiday tradition is something Hospice of Wichita Falls Executive Director Alisa Echols always looks forward to.

“It definitely wouldn’t be Christmas without seeing that star, and what that star means to me is just the thousands of people’s lives that we have been honored and had the privilege to touch over the years,” Echols said.

Donors honor those closest to them while also helping people in their most trying times.

“Every light on that tree represents a very special someone, whether deceased or still living, so I think it makes a great Christmas gift,” Echols said. “I think maybe everybody’s getting into the Christmas spirit a little earlier this year.”

Echols said every dollar counts to help those they serve within hospice, and they are counting on the community now more than ever.

“No gift is too small,” Echols said. “I think a lot of people think we have big donors, and that’s how we reach our goal, but it’s not. It’s thousands of those ten dollar, twenty dollar, thirty dollar donations that all of the community come in together to see that Hospice Tree and that star lit.”

Friday, December 17, is the final day to donate, and Hospice of Wichita Falls ensures you have plenty of opportunities to make your donation before its deadline.

They will be at Market Street Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. taking donations from anyone in the giving spirit.

Staff will also be on 102.3 the BULL F.M. from 7 a.m. To 5 p.m. Friday, and you can call in and make a donation that may even be mentioned on the air.

Open this link to donate online.