Trial begins for man charged with sexual assaults of 14-year-old girl in 2017

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 37-year-old Wichita Falls man who has filed pages and pages of motions calling for his release because of violations of the speedy trial act and other alleged violations, is finally getting his day in court on charges of sexual assaults of a 14-year-old girl in 2017.

A jury was seated in 89th District Court Tuesday for alleged repeat offender Micky Wade’s trial on five counts of sexual assault of a child.

The jury is made up of 9 men, 3 women, and two alternates.

District Attorney John Gillespie is leading the prosecution and it is his first trial since the pandemic hit.

Gillespie is seeking an enhanced punishment of life in prison because of prior convictions, which Wade also filed objections to.

Though Wade has an experienced court-appointed criminal defense attorney, he filed another motion to be compensated for the legal work he said he was forced to do on his own while in jail on more than a $1 million bond.

Wade has a previous conviction and prison sentence for indecency with a child in 2002 and was also charged with failure to register as a lifetime sex offender after authorities did an investigation into child pornography allegations.

Investigators said they were investigating one underage victim when they learned of the 14-year-old.

Investigators also said Wade denied any contact at all with that girl, but the girl gave detailed descriptions of multiple sex acts with Wade in a pickup and that he gave her money and McDonald’s food in exchange for the sex acts.