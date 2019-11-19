Trial begins for WF man with 24 counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Testimony has begun in the trial of a Wichita Falls man on 24 counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, indecency with a child, and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Juan Manrique, 37, has been in jail on more than $2 million in bonds since additional charges were added last March to initial charges filed in 2017.

Eight women and six men were selected for the jury, two of them being alternates in case any are disqualified or have to step down.

A sealed indictment issued in March added more counts to those initially filed in December of 2017.

They describe incidents of alleged continuous abuse, molesting, and assaults of two young girls by Manrique.

According to indictments, the assaults and abuse began in 2010 on one victim, and again from February 15, 2016, to late August 2016, sometimes for several days in a row on the other girl.

In all, the indictments allege abuse occurred to the second victim on 52 different days from February 14 to August 25, 2016.

The alleged abuse included sexual assaults and touching the victims in intimate areas.

The defense attorneys filed a motion to compel a victim to testify in court because the defendant has the right to confront his accuser.