WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Lawton woman charged in a drunk driving head-on wreck that killed another woman was in court today, Aug. 17, 2023, For a hearing with attorneys before her trial Monday.

The judge told the defendant and attorneys to be in court at 1:15 Monday for the start of jury selection. Justine Gallegos, 33, was earlier offered a plea deal by the DA, which was declined.

She faces 2–20 years in prison if found guilty by the jury in 89th District Court. Police said Gallegos was traveling east on Kell at a high rate of speed and crossed the center median and crashed head-on into the victim’s westbound Mazda, which then crashed into a tree. Pimporn Kasemthaveesak, 29, was pinned inside and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said Gallegos had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and was slurring her speech. They said she refused to answer any of their questions on whether she had consumed alcohol. Police obtained a blood sample by warrant at the hospital.

Before trial here, she was extradited to Lawton to serve a one-year sentence in Comanche County for DUI. She also has another conviction for driving with an open container of alcohol.

The victim, known as “Ice,” by family and friends, was born in Thailand and had adopted parents here. She worked at United Market Street and the post exchange at Sheppard Air Force Base while she worked on her master’s degree.