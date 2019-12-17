Trial date set for former deputy city manager in marijuana case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A trial date has been set for former Wichita Falls Deputy City Manager Jim Dockery on drug charges following a raid at this home earlier this year.

Dockery is charged with one count of possession of marijuana between two and four ounces.

He turned himself into authorities after the Wichita County DA’s Drug Enforcement Division conducted multiple trash pulls and search warrants at Dockery’s home and investigators reported finding various containers of marijuana along with a box containing marijuana growing equipment.

A pre-trial hearing will take place on June 15 at 1:30 p.m.

There Dockery’s attorney Michael Valverde said the judge will consider to move to suppress evidence.

Jury selection will be the following day with the jury trial slated to begin on June 17.

If convicted, Dockery faces up to one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

In July, Judge Gary Butler voluntarily recused himself from the case due to a “personal conflict.”

Butler is the judge for the Wichita County Court at Law No. 1, Denton County Senior District Judge L. Dee Shipman has been assigned to try the case.