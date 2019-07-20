Trial date set for man charged with murder of former girlfriend WFHS student

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—A trial date has been set for the man charged with murder of his former girlfriend in November 2018.

District Attorney John Gillespie said the date for Joshua Cook, 19, charged with the murder of Yajaira Garcia, 17, is set for Feb. 3, 2020.

This happens just days after Cook’s bond was lowered from to $300,000 from $750,000.

Cook remains in the Wichita County jail.

Garcia died of a gunshot wound, and when Wichita County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the shooting scene on Hammon Ranch Road, they said Cook was kneeling over her body with a gun in his hand and told them he had done it.