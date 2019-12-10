Trial delayed after unsuccessful jury selection

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After attorneys were unable to seat a jury from the first pool, the trial of Joshua Fulbright is still being delayed.

The district clerks office says 325 potential jurors were summoned, and from that pool, 80 were selected for questioning as prospective jurors.

But, after strikes and disqualifications, there were not enough remaining to assure 12 jurors and 2 alternates. Now, more will have to be summoned for the next attempt, which has not been determined.

The 24- year-old is on trial for injury to a child with serious bodily injury, and no date is set yet the mother’s trial, Sarah Newsom, 24.

Fulbright and Newsom were arrested in October of 2018 after two-year-old Scarlette Olivia Newsom became unconscious and was taken to the hospital.

She died four days later after being taken off of life support.