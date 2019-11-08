Jason Carlile pretrial hearing Friday

Breaking News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KTJL) — A Wichita Falls man bailed out of jail with his parent’s lottery winnings has a jury pretrial hearing scheduled Friday afternoon in 78th district court.

Jason Carlile has two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Back in August, defense attorney heather Barbieri’s motion for a continuance was granted, delaying the trial date to December.

She said they learned of three more state’s witnesses, after being told they already had all the evidence and names.

The defense attorney has also requested Carlile’s trial be moved out of Wichita County because of extensive news coverage, but the judge said he still intends to seat a local jury.

While setting the trial back several months, the judge also tightened restrictions on Carlile while he is out on bond.

