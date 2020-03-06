Trial for man charged two capital murder charges begins Monday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — What could prove to be a lengthy trial on two counts of capital murder is set to begin with jury selection next week.

The potential witness list for Jermar Fuller’s trial is more than 14 pages long and includes more than 60 Wichita Falls Police Department employees, from the chief down.

Fuller’s trial for the capital murder of multiple persons is on a special setting to begin Monday morning in 30th District Court.

He has been in Wichita County Jail since Nov. 1, 2016, after he was brought back from the panhandle where he was arrested after a high-speed chase and crash.

Fuller is accused of fatally shooting Sammy Rankin, 39, and David Phillips, 22, on Oct. 10, 2016, on north 3rd Street.

A witness told police officer Fuller told her he went there to rob Rankin and was surprised to find Phillips there. She said he killed both because he said he did not want to leave any witnesses.

A gun with blood on it was in the car he crashed, and officers said tests later revealed the fatal bullets were fired by that gun.

They said Fuller denied knowing the victims, but authorities found a text from his father telling him Rankin and Phillips were both dead.

On the list of possible witnesses are a sheriff and a society for the prevention of cruelty to animals officer from New York state also Texas Rangers and various animal rescue groups.