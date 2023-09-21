CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— Triangle Brick is growing its footprint after opening a second plant to meet demand and growing the employment rates in the area.

The new plant is located between Henrietta and Bellevue, right next to the old one. The second location now doubles the jobs at the factories, boosting the employee count from 60 to 120 employees. This boost in employment also helps increase production to about 100 million bricks a year between the two plants.

A presentation was held in the new factory, as members from Triangle Brick received a small gift from Governor Greg Abbott’s office congratulating them on the second plant.

The first plant went online in 2016 and Triangle Brick officials said it’s the perfect spot due to the right mixture of sand, silt, and clay needed for brickmaking.

“We’re very excited about this opportunity, the blessing we’ve had in building this new plant to provide brick to our customers and build some future homes, and we’ve already sold out, so we can’t make enough brick to supply the customers with how much they need,” Michelle Thomas from Triangle Brick said. “So it was necessary for us to build this plant.”

Triangle Park is excited about the opportunities it brings to the area and looks forward to furthering their community involvement.