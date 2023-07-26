WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who was convicted of manslaughter in Clay County and has dozens of prior charges is back in the Wichita Jail after she did not show up for a court hearing in May.

A new arrest warrant for Trinity Noland was issued on May 19 when she did not answer the call on her cases of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence, and her bond was declared forfeited. Her bonds total more than $200,000.

The charges stem from an arrest in September 2022 in a traffic stop by a deputy on Martin Luther King Boulevard. One month before, just weeks after she completed parole on a previous charge, Noland was arrested for an alleged forgery at Double D Liquor on Seymour Highway.

Noland has served time for aggravated robberies and manslaughter, originally filed as a murder charge for the death in Clay County of Shaun Simpson in 2016.

She pleaded guilty in 2021 and received 3 years and 8 months. Also in 2016, she was accused of a string of robberies in Wichita Falls committed with a male partner, and she pleaded guilty to two charges in 2019 and received 7 years.

After serving a short time in prison, her sentence was converted to probation. Police said Noland told them after being arrested that she had been kidnapped and forced to participate in the armed robberies.