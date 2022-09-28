WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who has faced charges ranging from murder to aggravated robbery has been arrested for the second time in about a month.

Trinity Noland’s latest arrests are for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. Noland, 36, was arrested in a traffic stop Tuesday, September 28, 2022, on Martin Luther Kind Blvd.

Before stopping in a parking lot, a deputy said he saw an object come out the passenger window and land on a sidewalk. The passenger was identified as Noland.

The deputy retrieved a broken pipe and with it he found a baggie containing what tested as meth. In August Noland was arrested for an alleged forgery at Double D Liquor on Seymour Highway.

Noland has served time for aggravated robberies and manslaughter, originally filed as a murder charge for the death in Clay County of Shaun Simpson in 2016.

The murder charge was dismissed for lack of evidence two years after being filed and later prosecutors filed a new manslaughter charge.

Noland said she shot Simpson in self-defense during an altercation in Henrietta. Also in 2016, she was accused of a string of robberies in Wichita Falls committed with a male partner, Zachary Trumble, and she pleaded guilty to two charges in 2019 and received 7 years.

Police said Noland told them that she had been kidnapped and forced to participate in the armed robberies.

After serving a short time in prison, her sentence was converted to probation. In 2020 Noland’s probation was revoked and she was resentenced to 5 years in prison, but she also received 1,151 days credit for jail time served.

Other arrests include in 2019 when police say she and three men broke into a home on Avenue H. The next year she was stopped on Lawrence Road in a suspected stolen pickup and police say they found 60 stolen credit cards.