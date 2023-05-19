WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman previously convicted of manslaughter in Clay County and with over a dozen arrests in Wichita County is once again wanted by local authorities.

Trinity Elizabeth Noland, 39, of Wichita Falls, was scheduled to appear in the 30th District Court at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, for a pre-trial conference regarding charges of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence currently pending against her in Wichita County.

After Noland did not appear on Friday morning and her name was called in the courtroom, 30th District Court Judge Jeff McKnight signed an order declaring bond forfeiture and issued a warrant for her arrest.

Judge McKnight set her bail for each charge at $100,001.

The charges stem from an arrest in September 2022 that occurred during a traffic stop initiated by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Wichita Falls.

Before stopping in a parking lot, a deputy said he saw an object come out the passenger window and land on a sidewalk. The passenger was identified as Noland. The deputy retrieved a broken pipe and with it, he found a baggie containing what tested as meth.

One month prior to that arrest, in August 2022, just weeks after she completed parole on a previous charge, Noland was arrested for an alleged forgery at Double D Liquor on Seymour Highway.

Noland has served time for aggravated robberies and manslaughter, originally filed as a murder charge for the death in Clay County of Shaun Simpson in 2016. She pleaded guilty in 2021 and received 3 years and 8 months.

The murder charge was dismissed for lack of evidence two years after being filed and later prosecutors filed a new manslaughter charge. Noland said she shot Simpson in self-defense during an altercation in Henrietta.

Also in 2016, she was accused of a string of robberies in Wichita Falls committed with a male partner, Zachary Trumble, and she pleaded guilty to two charges in 2019 and received 7 years. After serving a short time in prison, her sentence was converted to probation. Trumble got a 25-year prison sentence.

In 2020 Noland’s probation was revoked and she was resentenced to 5 years in prison, but she also received 1,151 days credit for jail time served. Police said Noland told them after being arrested that she had been kidnapped and forced to participate in the armed robberies.