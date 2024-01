WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Trinity United Methodist Church on Southwest Parkway has canceled its food distribution due to the event being outside and the temperature below freezing.

The Trinity UMC usually distributes food in partnership with Wichita Falls Area Food Bank every third Monday of the month from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The food distribution set for Monday Jan. 22 is still going to operate at normal hours from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

