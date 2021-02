WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re in need of food, a local church is ready to lend a helping hand.

Trinity United Methodist Church is hosting a food distribution event Monday afternoon, February 22, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The distribution will take place at Trinity UMC’s distribution center, located at the church at 5800 Southwest Parkway in Wichita Falls.