Troopers investigate fiery wreck after two people injured

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas state troopers are investigating a fiery wreck that sent two the two drivers to United Regional after flames scorched one car Sunday afternoon.

Officials responded to an injury accident at the intersection of Highway 277 and Highway 25 about 12:30 p.m.

Photo contributed by Kasey Humphries

Archer, Wichita, Baylor counties sheriff’s offices responded to the call as well as the Department of Public Safety and Texas Department of Transportation.

According to troopers on scene, one vehicle was westbound while the other was southbound.

It is unknown what caused the wreck, but troopers said two people were injured, and witnesses on the scene said officials called Air Evac for at least one person.