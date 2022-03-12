WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A vehicle that appears to be a truck has crashed into a building in downtown Wichita Falls.

Just before 8 p.m. first responders were called to the corner of 7th and Scott Streets for a vehicle that had wrecked into the side of a building.





An official with the Wichita Falls Police Department said the driver of the truck suffered a medical incident and was transported for treatment.

We are working to gather more information on this incident. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.