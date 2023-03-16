WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One man has been arrested for intoxication assault after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, just before 9:45 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Loop 11 and Seymour Highway.

According to a witness, a 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK 300 was turning left from the eastbound turning lane on Seymour Hwy to travel north on Loop 11. A 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling westbound in the right lane on Seymour Hwy.

The F-250 failed to stop for a red light, causing the pickup truck to strike the passenger side of the Mercedes while it was still in the intersection.

The driver of the Mercedes, 68-year-old Terry Luckett of Wichita Falls, was transported to the United Regional Hospital with suspected life-threatening injuries. She was later taken to another hospital outside of Wichita Falls.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The driver of the F-250, 37-year-old Anastacio Mendoza of Wichita Falls, was transported to United Regional, where he was treated and released.

Officers transported Mendoza to the Wichita County jail and charged him with Intoxication Assault.