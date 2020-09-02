Truck overturns in Holliday, hazmat crews on scene

HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL)— UPDATE: The semi-driver spoke with our storm chaser Kyle Guthrie who said there were chemicals in the back and DPS troopers said those chemicals were medical equipment.

The wreck happened around 8:30 p.m.

Guthrie was first on the scene while he was chasing, he said he actually helped the semi-driver out of the truck.

The road was soon shut down and fire and hazmat units responded to the scene.

It’s unclear what caused the semi to roll over.

Interview with storm chaser Kyle Guthrie

Hazmat crews are on the scene where a truck has turned over in Holliday at Hwy 82 and 368.

The incident happened about 35 minutes ago.

KFDX has crew on scene and our storm chaser, Kyle Guthrie was first on the scene.

According to Guthrie, traffic is backed up and drivers will be detoured through Holliday.

