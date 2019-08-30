Truck through business in Windthorst

(KFDX/KJTL) — A 17-year-old is lucky he wasn’t seriously hurt after crashing into a Windthorst business going south on US-281 early this morning.

Archer county deputies were called to the wreck a little after 12:30 a.m.

The driver told us he was heading home when he fell asleep at the wheel.

He said when he woke up, he was about to hit a telephone pole, so he swerved, losing control of his truck and crashing it into the Angel Energy Healing Massage Therapy Clinic.

It’s unclear how much damage was caused to the business.

No one was inside at the time of the crash.

