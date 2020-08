WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A boat parade will be held on Lake Arrowhead to support U.S. President Donald Trump.

The event will take place at Lake Arrowhead on Saturday, September 5 at 2 p.m.

The details of the event say “Sport your Trump swag and flag in our Labor Day Weekend Boat Parade. Meet on the water at Lake Arrowhead State Park.”

You can RSVP to the event on the Facebook event page.