Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – House impeachment managers will wrap up their arguments in President Trump’s impeachment trial on Friday.
The seven Democrats serving as prosecutors have been presenting their case for impeaching the president the past two days. They have eight hours left of their allotted 24 hours.
So far, the impeachment managers have focused their arguments on how they say President Trump abused his power. They’ve also urged members of the Senate to allow new witnesses, like John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney, to testify in the trial.
President Trump’s legal team takes over on Saturday and will start arguing against impeachment. They will also have 24 hours over the course of three days to present their case.
Nexstar is bringing you complete coverage of the impeachment trial. Our coverage continues on Friday at 12:50 p.m. ET with politics reporter Evan Donovan and DC correspondent Jessi Turnure.
