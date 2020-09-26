Trump nominates Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court following Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFDX/KJTL) — After the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the vacant Supreme Court seat her death left, President Trump nominates Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacant Supreme Court spot.
Trump announced this nomination at a press conference held at the White House on Saturday, Sept. 26.
Governor Greg Abbott released a statement on Saturday, Sept. 26 as well, showing his support for the president’s nomination. Read Abbott’s statement below:
“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a remarkable individual who will make an outstanding Supreme Court Justice. Her proven legal brilliance is matched by her exceptional character and unflinching commitment to the U.S. Constitution. The Senate should swiftly confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court just as it recently confirmed her to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.”Governor Greg Abbott