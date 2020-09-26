Trump nominates Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court following Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

This image provided by Rachel Malehorn shows Judge Amy Coney Barrett in Milwaukee, on Aug. 24, 2018. (Rachel Malehorn, rachelmalehorn.smugmug.com, via AP)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFDX/KJTL) — After the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the vacant Supreme Court seat her death left, President Trump nominates Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacant Supreme Court spot.

Trump announced this nomination at a press conference held at the White House on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Governor Greg Abbott released a statement on Saturday, Sept. 26 as well, showing his support for the president’s nomination. Read Abbott’s statement below: