1  of  46
Closings & Delays
Archer City Church of Christ Bible Baptist Church - WF Calvary Baptist Church-Graham Central Baptist Church - Burkburnett Children Come First Day Care Childrens Learning Center Christ Academy Christ’s Community Fellowship, Arrowhead Ranch Estates City View ISD Crowell ISD Duncan Public Schools Electra ISD Fairway Baptist Church Faith Center-Graham Faith Village Church of Christ First Baptist Church -- Grandfield First Baptist Church WF- All Activities First Baptist Church--Jolly First Christian Church WF First United Methodist Church--Vernon Foundations of Texoma God's Blessings Child Development Center Green Door Senior Center Henrietta Church of Christ Henrietta City Offices Henrietta Cowboy Church Heritage Assembly of God Church--WF Interfaith Outreach Services Jan Lee Baptist Church--Burkburnett Jefferson Street Baptist Church Lawton Public Schools Legacy Church of God Liberty Baptist Church Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church--WF Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Overcoming Word Praise Center Pacific Avenue Baptist Church--Iowa Park Petrolia CISD Red Door Senior Center River Assembly of God-Burk Tenth and Broad Church of Christ Throckmorton ISD Wichita Falls Country Chapel Wichita Falls ISD Wichita Falls Meals on Wheels Woodson ISD

Trump on track to be acquitted by Senate in impeachment trial

Local News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is on track to end Wednesday with the president being acquitted by the Senate.

In order for President Trump to be impeached and removed from office, there would need to be two-thirds support in the Republican-led Senate. As of Wednesday afternoon, there is nowhere near that much support among senators.

Trump’s trial – just the third presidential impeachment trial in American history – began last month in the Senate. That came nearly one month after the Democrat-led House voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Throughout the process in the Senate, Democrats pushed for what they have called a fair trial. House impeachment managers serving as prosecutors led the call for subpoenaing new witnesses like John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney. Senators narrowly voted against calling new witnesses last week, putting the trial on track to end quickly with an expected acquittal.

Nexstar is providing full coverage of the impeachment process. Our coverage continues at 3:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday with JB Biunno, Evan Donovan and DC correspondent Joe Khalil.

GET CAUGHT UP ON IMPEACHMENT COVERAGE:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News