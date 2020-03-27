1  of  3
Breaking News
Health Department releases information on 13,14, 15th cases of Wichita Co. COVID-19 Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill Shelter in place ordered for Wichita Falls
1  of  24
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

FiLE – In this March 26, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, in Washington. Trump attacked General Motors Friday, March 27, alleging that the company promised to build thousands more breathing machines than it can deliver for coronavirus patients. The attack on Twitter was another step in an escalating feud involving the president, GM, several governors and medical experts over the severity of the coronavirus crisis and just how many ventilators will be needed to handle it.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday signed the $2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill in an Oval Office ceremony, putting in motion desperately needed financial relief for millions of Americans set back by the pandemic.

Trump signed the bill just hours after the House passed it with a bipartisan vote.

“We got hit by the invisible enemy and we got hit hard,” Trump said before signing the bill. “I think we are going to have a tremendous rebound.”

The legislation, which was passed unanimously by the Senate on Wednesday, will provide billions of dollars in relief for struggling industries, a significant boost to unemployment insurance and direct cash payments to Americans, many of whom have been financially devastated by the outbreak.

“No bill is perfect, but we want to make sure that it at least comes part of the way to being sufficient,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said ahead of the House vote on Friday. “I do think that when we’re considering a bill, appreciate [it] for what is in the bill rather than judge it for what is not in the bill. But we do know that we must do more.”

Trump has applauded the final product — the largest economic relief package in modern U.S. history — and had said this week that he would sign the legislation, which the Senate passed 96-0 late Wednesday.

To read more click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News